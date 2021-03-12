Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
UPDATE: State seeks the death penalty for Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double homicide
Video
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break off two-year engagement, reports say
President Biden delivers remarks after signing virus relief bill
Video
U.S. companies ready to tap into Mexico’s legal marijuana industry
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, March 12th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, March 12th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, March 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, March 11th
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, March 10th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
#1 Arkansas visits Ruston as they face the bulldogs of Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field
Video
Top Stories
Arcadia, Rayville, & Simsboro all play in state championships at Burton Coliseum
Video
Arcadia High school faces White Castle in the Class 1A basketball championship showdown
Video
Trio of area basketball squads, Arcadia, Rayville and Simsboro all set for Friday night fight
Video
Neville’s baseball team hosts the panthers of Sterlington High School
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
It’s National Working Moms Day! Let us know your favorite working mom
Tallulah city leaders pass water rates increase
Video
Buy your St. Jude Dream Home ticket for a chance to win a 2021 Nissan Ultima
Video
After receiving your Covid vaccination, what’s the first thing you want to do? Let us know!
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Level Tech
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
#1 Arkansas visits Ruston as they face the bulldogs of Louisiana Tech at J.C. Love Field
College Sports
Posted:
Mar 12, 2021 / 10:43 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 12, 2021 / 10:43 PM CST
Don't Miss
Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people
‘Gonna be sore:’ La. troopers boasted of beating Black man
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests five people on drug charges
Gallery
Monroe man arrested on several charges after leading police on a high speed chase and causing a three-vehicle collision
Third stimulus checks: Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: State seeks the death penalty for Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double homicide
Video
Union County Sheriff’s Office warns of gift card scams after local man loses more than $8,000
Video
President Biden delivers remarks after signing virus relief bill
Video
U.S. companies ready to tap into Mexico’s legal marijuana industry
LSP: Man killed in officer-involved shooting following pursuit in Red River Parish was armed
IRS starts sending $1,400 stimulus checks; here’s when it may hit your account
Video
Four people facing charges, another suspect on the run in connection to December homicide case in El Dorado
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe Narcotics Unit arrests 15 people
‘Gonna be sore:’ La. troopers boasted of beating Black man
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests five people on drug charges
Gallery
Monroe man arrested on several charges after leading police on a high speed chase and causing a three-vehicle collision
Third stimulus checks: Collectors can seize $1,400 payment if you have unpaid debts
Video