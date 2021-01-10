List: School Closings

Closings and Delays

Here is a list of all school closings in our area.

  • All Richland Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • All Ouachita Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • University of Louisiana at Monroe is closed Monday and Tuesday, 1/11/21 – 1/12/21
  • Grambling State University is closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Jesus the Good Shepherd School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Our Lady of Fatima School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • St. Frederick High School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • East Carroll Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Lincoln Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Jackson Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Louisiana Tech is closed Monday, 1/11/21
  • Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses are close Monday, 1/11/21

We will update this article as we receive additional information.

