List: School Closings

Here is a list of all school closings in our area.
- All Richland Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
- All Ouachita Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
- University of Louisiana at Monroe is closed Monday and Tuesday, 1/11/21 – 1/12/21
- Grambling State University is closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Jesus the Good Shepherd School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Our Lady of Fatima School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
- St. Frederick High School is closed Monday, 1/11/21
- East Carroll Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Lincoln Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Jackson Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Louisiana Tech is closed Monday, 1/11/21
- Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses are close Monday, 1/11/21
We will update this article as we receive additional information.