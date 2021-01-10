List: School Closings

Here is a list of all school closings in our area.

All Richland Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21

All Ouachita Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21

University of Louisiana at Monroe is closed Monday and Tuesday, 1/11/21 – 1/12/21

Grambling State University is closed Monday, 1/11/21

Jesus the Good Shepherd School is closed Monday, 1/11/21

Our Lady of Fatima School is closed Monday, 1/11/21

St. Frederick High School is closed Monday, 1/11/21

East Carroll Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21

Lincoln Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21

Jackson Parish Schools are closed Monday, 1/11/21

Louisiana Tech is closed Monday, 1/11/21

Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses are close Monday, 1/11/21

We will update this article as we receive additional information.