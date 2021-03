WEST MONROE, La. — The Arklamiss is facing yet another round of severe weather on Wednesday, and with the threat of severe weather comes school closures.

Below is a full list of the schools that will be closing early on Wednesday, March 17:

Tensas Parish Schools — Schools will dismiss on Wednesday at 12:30 PM

If you would like to add your school to this list, please let us know by sending an email to KARDNews@nexstar.tv