Clear the Shelters 2020

Help us Clear the Shelters

NBC 10 & FOX 14 are teaming up with hundreds of shelters and other NBC stations across the country to host “Clear the Shelters”, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.

Thousands of pets are looking for their FURever homes and NBC 10 & FOX 14 are helping to make that happen in the Monroe & El Dorado areas.

NBC 10 & FOX 14 want you to take part in the 2020 Clear the Shelters campaign. It is a community-driven, national initiative which seeks to match deserving animals with loving homes. You and local shelters helped set a record last year.

More than 150,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Click here to read more on Clear the Shelters.