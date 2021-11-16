It’s the Christmas Cheer Virtual Food Drive.

It’s time for the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana’s annual food drive. Starting on November 17th you can begin donating!

This year it’s virtual again like last year. Please click the link below to donate money in honor of the school of your choice. https://foodbanknela.salsalabs.org/christmascheer2021/index.html

The drive starts on November 17th and will end on December 17th.

We’ll announce the totals and winning schools on December 21st, at 6p on NBC10 and 6:30p on FOX14.