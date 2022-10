WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the ArkLaMiss experiencing dry weather, multiple officials have placed parishes/counties under a burn ban. Viewers can see which areas in the ArkLaMiss are under a burn ban in the table below.

Date Location September 28, 2022 Bradley County, Ark. October 4, 2022 Union County, Ark. October 6, 2022 Catahoula Parish, La.