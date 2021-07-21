Travel restrictions at U.S.-Mexico border extended through Aug. 21

People and vehicles pass over the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry bridge which connects the United States and Mexico on January 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. and Mexico have extended non-essential land travel restrictions through Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

The restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.

The renewed restrictions go into effect at 12 a.m. EDT Thursday, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Aug. 21, 2021. The restriction could be amended or rescinded prior to that time, the agency said.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 2020 to minimize cross-border spread of COVID-19.

