Back-to-School Events and School Start Dates in the ArkLaMiss

(Getty Images)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With students returning to school soon, there are numerous back-to-school events taking place in the ArkLaMiss area. Viewers can see the slideshow below for upcoming back-to-school drive events. Also, viewers can see the table below that gives the start date for school districts in the ArkLaMiss.

Back-to-School Events

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health



Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health

Photo courtesy of the Living Gospel Church-West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Homeland Bank

Photo courtesy of Kaleisha Hanford



2022 School Start Dates

School District Start Date Arkansas El Dorado School District August 22, 2022 Crossett School District August 15, 2022 Hamburg School District August 22, 2022 Smackover-Norphlet School District August 17, 2022 Louisiana Ouachita Parish School District August 15, 2022 Morehouse Parish School District August 15, 2022 LaSalle Parish School District August 15, 2022 Lincoln Parish School District August 18, 2022 Richland Parish School District August 15, 2022 Concordia Parish School District August 4, 2022 Jackson Parish School District August 17, 2022 Catahoula Parish School District August 12, 2022 Caldwell Parish School District August 12, 2022 Tensas Parish School District August 8, 2022 Mississippi Vicksburg Warren School District August 5, 2022 Natchez-Adams School District July 28, 2022

If you know of any upcoming Back-to-School events, email us at KARDNews@nexstar.tv.