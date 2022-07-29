Back-to-School Events and School Start Dates in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With students returning to school soon, there are numerous back-to-school events taking place in the ArkLaMiss area. Viewers can see the slideshow below for upcoming back-to-school drive events. Also, viewers can see the table below that gives the start date for school districts in the ArkLaMiss.
Back-to-School Events
2022 School Start Dates
|School District
|Start Date
|Arkansas
|El Dorado School District
|August 22, 2022
|Crossett School District
|August 15, 2022
|Hamburg School District
|August 22, 2022
|Smackover-Norphlet School District
|August 17, 2022
|Louisiana
|Ouachita Parish School District
|August 15, 2022
|Morehouse Parish School District
|August 15, 2022
|LaSalle Parish School District
|August 15, 2022
|Lincoln Parish School District
|August 18, 2022
|Richland Parish School District
|August 15, 2022
|Concordia Parish School District
|August 4, 2022
|Jackson Parish School District
|August 17, 2022
|Catahoula Parish School District
|August 12, 2022
|Caldwell Parish School District
|August 12, 2022
|Tensas Parish School District
|August 8, 2022
|Mississippi
|Vicksburg Warren School District
|August 5, 2022
|Natchez-Adams School District
|July 28, 2022
If you know of any upcoming Back-to-School events, email us at KARDNews@nexstar.tv.