Back-to-School Events and School Start Dates in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With students returning to school soon, there are numerous back-to-school events taking place in the ArkLaMiss area. Viewers can see the slideshow below for upcoming back-to-school drive events. Also, viewers can see the table below that gives the start date for school districts in the ArkLaMiss.

Back-to-School Events

2022 School Start Dates

School DistrictStart Date
Arkansas
El Dorado School DistrictAugust 22, 2022
Crossett School DistrictAugust 15, 2022
Hamburg School DistrictAugust 22, 2022
Smackover-Norphlet School DistrictAugust 17, 2022
Louisiana
Ouachita Parish School DistrictAugust 15, 2022
Morehouse Parish School DistrictAugust 15, 2022
LaSalle Parish School DistrictAugust 15, 2022
Lincoln Parish School DistrictAugust 18, 2022
Richland Parish School DistrictAugust 15, 2022
Concordia Parish School DistrictAugust 4, 2022
Jackson Parish School DistrictAugust 17, 2022
Catahoula Parish School DistrictAugust 12, 2022
Caldwell Parish School DistrictAugust 12, 2022
Tensas Parish School DistrictAugust 8, 2022
Mississippi
Vicksburg Warren School DistrictAugust 5, 2022
Natchez-Adams School DistrictJuly 28, 2022

If you know of any upcoming Back-to-School events, email us at KARDNews@nexstar.tv.

