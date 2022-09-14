It’s been 30 years and five generations since the debut of the original Jeep Grand Cherokee, which crashed its way into the halls of the 1992 Detroit auto show, driven by none other than Bob Lutz.

At this year’s show, which started Wednesday and runs until Sept. 25, Jeep marked the milestone with the reveal of a special 30th Anniversary Edition package for the 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.

The package adds styling treatments like black body accents, black 20-inch wheels, unique badging, and body color-matched rear fascia, lower moldings, rocker panels, and fender flares. There’s also extra equipment including a dual-tip exhaust, a dual-pane sunroof, Capri leather trim, cooled front seats, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a digital rearview mirror, a surround-view camera system, parking sensors, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with 3D graphics for the navigation, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition

The powertrain of the Grand Cherokee 4xe consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and electric motor up front, plus a second electric motor integrated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The system delivers a peak 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, as well as 25 miles of pure electric range, and max towing of 6,000 lb. The vehicle also comes standard with a 2-speed transfer case, 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, and 47.4:1 crawl ratio.

Order books for the 2023 Grand Cherokee with the 30th Anniversary Edition package open later this year, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2023. The package will be available for a limited time and is priced at $4,700. Jeep hasn’t announced pricing for the 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe, but the current 2022 model starts at $59,495, including a $1,795 destination charge.

Production of the Grand Cherokee is handled at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, with the stretched Grand Cherokee L handled at the neighboring Mack Avenue Assembly Complex plant. More than seven million examples of the nameplate have been built over the past three decades.

