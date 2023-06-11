A new Formula 1 television drama series is reportedly in the works.

Titled “One,” it will be a “family drama series” starring Felicity Jones, and will be the first officially sanctioned scripted series about F1, according to Deadline.

Jones, star of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “The Theory Of Everything” will also reportedly produce the series under her Piecrust Pictures banner. A release date is dependent on the resolution of the ongoing writers’ strike.

The series “will focus on the tumultuous ascension of a fictitious family-owned F1 team as it contends with fierce personalities, ever-changing rivals, and multi-million dollar stakes,” according to the report, adding that One will “blend fiction with the real-world of F1.”

Frank Williams and Claire Williams

No other details of the story were given, but this outline brings to mind the saga of the Williams team, started by Frank Williams in 1977 and kept under family management until it was sold to U.S. investment firm Dorilton Capital in 2020. Frank Williams, who died in 2021 at age 79, remained officially in charge until the sale, but his daughter Claire Williams had taken over day-to-day management. She remains one of very few women to manage an F1 team.

One is far from the only F1-related project in the works. Brad Pitt is set to star in an F1 movie produced by Apple Studios, with seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton named as one of the producers. Apple in 2022 also announced a documentary focusing on the British driver.

2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

Over at Netflix, a thriller titled “The Formula,” and starring Robert De Niro and John Boyega, was announced in 2021. It was also reported in 2022 that Keanu Reeves may be working on an F1 docuseries for the Disney+ streaming service.

However, the next racing movie to hit theaters is about sports-car racing, not F1. Premiering August 11, “Gran Turismo” tells the story of gamer-turned racer Jann Mardenborough, a British driver who won a race seat playing the eponymous video-game series and went on to compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

