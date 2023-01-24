General Motors has filed a trademark application for the name Buick Envision GX, indicating a larger version of the Envision crossover is likely on the way.

Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 10, 2023, the trademark application aims to cover “motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans.”

2023 Buick Envision

Beyond the typically vague language of patent applications, we can get some idea of what the Envision GX might be like by looking at Buick’s current lineup. The Encore GX was launched for the 2020 model year as a larger companion to the Encore. The standard Encore was shelved for 2023, leaving only the GX, which is getting a facelift for 2024.

If GM follows the same pattern, then it looks like the Buick Envision could be set to grow. Presently slotted between the Encore GX and the Enclave, the Envision has been on sale in the U.S. since 2016, with a redesign for the 2021 model year.

2023 Buick Envision

The filing makes no mention of the Electra name Buick plans to use for EVs, so the Envision GX could be one of the brand’s last U.S.-market models with an internal-combustion engine. Buick wants to offer a fully electric lineup by 2030, with the first model expected in 2024. Other recent trademark filings point to a family of Buick Electra EVs, as well as a sporty Electra GS EV.

GM has said it is willing to buy out Buick dealers if they don’t want to switch to EV sales, which is expected to involve a big bill averaging $300,000 to $400,000 for upgrades for charging stations, tools, and training. However, many Buick dealers already have a GMC franchise, and have already made some investments to sell the GMC Hummer EV, making the transition less abrupt.

