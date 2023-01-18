Mercedes-Benz is in the process of implementing mid-cycle updates to its compact range, and the latest to receive an update is the CLA-Class.

The updated CLA-Class is due at dealerships later in 2023 as a 2024 model, in regular CLA-Class guise and spicy CLA 35 and CLA 45 S AMG guises.

The CLA-Class is now Mercedes’ sole compact sedan offering in the U.S., as the A-Class bowed out after 2022. The A-Class is still available in other markets, where it has received its own update.

The tweaks made to the 2024 CLA-Class are mild, even by mid-cycle update standards. The exterior changes are limited to a revised front fascia and grille, and a new diffuser design at the rear. There are also new graphics for the lights at both ends, which feature standard LED technology, and the color palette has been expanded with a Hyper Blue color that’s exclusive to the CLA-Class.

Inside, Mercedes provides standard 10.3-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, with the latter running the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX interface complete with voice activation. The steering wheel gets nappa leather trim as standard, and an AMG Line steering wheel is available as an alternative for the first time.

Other standard features include automatic high beams, folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, a system that helps drivers park in tight spots (but doesn’t do it for them), and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos is available, as is Mercedes’ Driver Assistance Package, which includes a variety of active safety features.

The 2024 CLA-Class is offered exclusively in a CLA 250 grade that comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4. The engine is rated at 221 hp but a mild-hybrid system can provide a temporary boost of 13 hp during high-load situations. Buyers can choose between standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive, and with either configuration 0-60 mph acceleration takes about 6.3 seconds.

Buyers seeking more performance will want to check out the AMG grades as these offer up to 416 hp.

Pricing information for the 2024 CLA-Class will be announced closer to the market launch.

