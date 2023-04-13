The 2024 Lexus UX 250h arrives for spring mostly unchanged and with a modest price increase of $715 over the 2023 Lexus UX. The smallest Lexus crossover comes standard with a hybrid powertrain and a price range of $37,640-$46,470, including a destination fee that increased $75 to $1,150, Lexus announced Wednesday.

The only addition aside from the price is a power hands-free tailgate available across the lineup of base, Premium, F Sport Design, and F Sport Handling grades.

Last year, Lexus pared down the UX lineup to one powertrain. The 2024 Lexus 250h pairs a 2.0-liter inline-4 with two motor-generators that combined to make 181 hp. The standard hybrid powertrain powers the front wheels, and returns an EPA-rated 42 mpg combined. An induction motor can be added to power the rear wheels for all-wheel drive that costs $1,400 across the lineup; AWD models have a 39-mpg combined rating.

2024 Lexus UX 250h

That gives it an edge over the smallest crossovers from other luxury brands, ranging from the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 to the Volvo XC40 that can be had as a battery electric model in the XC40 Recharge.

The base UX 250h comes well equipped with power front seats with synthetic leather trim and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that packs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels with run-flat tires.

Every Lexus UX comes with blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high-beam LED headlights. A 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty has two free maintenance trips and is complemented with an 8-year/100,000-mile hybrid battery and module warranty.

The recommended 2024 UX 250h Premium costs $40,100 and adds heated and cooled front seats, a sunroof, adaptive headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

The F Sport Design costs the same as the Premium, but adds different wheel and paint designs, black trim elements, a black roof, and different finishes inside with synthetic leather.

The F Sport Handling upgrade is nearly a $5,000 jump to $45,070. It turns up the heat for the driver of this tall hatch, adding adaptive dampers, Sport modes, tighter steering, and a firmer ride.

The 2024 Lexus UX 250h goes on sale this spring.

