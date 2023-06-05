The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro bows out with the 2024 model year, and while Chevy hasn’t announced a retirement of the nameplate, there isn’t a direct successor in sight.

To mark the end of the current car’s run, Chevy will celebrate with a special Collector’s Edition package available on the 1LT, LT1, SS, and ZL1 grades. The package doesn’t bring any performance to the table but focuses on enhancing the style of the Camaro.

For the 1LT, LT1, and SS grades, the package adds a unique black paint finish called Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat. The Panther name is a reference to the Camaro’s original code name used during the early development days in the 1960s, and at one point was considered for the final name of the car.

“We found it fitting for this Collector’s Edition Camaro to officially recognize the significance of the original code name and share it with Camaro enthusiasts,” Rich Scheer, Chevrolet Performance’s design director, said in a statement.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro SS Collector’s Edition

Also included in the Collector’s Edition package are satin black accent stripes, 20-inch wheels, a front splitter borrowed from the 1LE package, and a rear spoiler (coupe only) borrowed from the ZL1 grade.

For the Camaro ZL1, the Collector’s Edition package brings the same Panther Black paint but with a unique matte finish. The package will also add the front splitter and rear wing (coupe only) from the hardcore ZL1 1LE, a black metallic stripe and red brake calipers. The ZL1 Collector’s Edition will also be limited to 350 units, and each will feature a serialized steering wheel badge.

All Collector’s Edition cars will also come with custom badging on the outside, custom floor mats, and a welcome kit with posters and a matching watch from Shinola.

The prices for the package are $4,995 for the 1LT, which also requires the $1,950 RS package; $5,495 for the LT1, which requires the $1,495 RS package; $5,995 for the 1SS, and $14,995 for the ZL1. That brings the total prices for Camaros with the Collector’s Edition package to $39,440 for the 1LT, $47,385 for the LT1, $49,890 for the SS, and $88,690 for the ZL1. The prices include destination but the gas-guzzler tax is excluded from the ZL1’s price.

