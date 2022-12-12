Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world’s leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks.

Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture. Voiture is the French word for “car” or “vehicle.”

Based on a concept shown in May, the S-Class Haute Voiture features a two-tone paint scheme with metallic nautical blue on top and light rose down low, complemented by nautical blue metallic wheels. When the doors are opened, LEDs create Mercedes logos to light up the front and rear entry areas.

Inside, the car features a selection of colors, materials, and prints popular in the world of high-end fashion. These elements aren’t just applied in the usual areas, such as linings for the seats or dash, but in small, unexpected details dotting the entire cabin. Bouclé fabric appears throughout the cabin in blue, rose gold, and beige colors. The upholstery is white leather with blue piping, the floor mats are made of linen and mohair, rose gold champagne flutes are included, and each car gets a numbered Haute Voiture badge.

2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture 2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture

Even the infotainment system features unique treatments for some of the graphics appearing on the screen, like flashes of sparkling glitter and elements with rose gold accents. It also shows avatars dressed in sophisticated clothing.

Each buyer will get a special car cover and a gift box with the build number that includes a scale model and a key ring. Buyers will also have access to an exclusive bag collection inspired by the car.

The car is based on the Maybach S-Class’ S680 grade, which means it’s powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V-12 pumping out 621 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque.

The Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture starts sales in early 2023 and will be limited to just 150 units worldwide. An accompanying travel goods collection will also be available, featuring select materials shared with the cabin of the car. Pricing and availability in the U.S. haven’t been announced.

