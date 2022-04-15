Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
69°
West Monroe
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Invasion of Ukraine
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
LA Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Monroe man refusing eviction lands him behind bars, …
Biden restores stricter environmental review of big …
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn …
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations …
Weather
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 19th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, April 19th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, April 18th
Video
Is Tornado Alley shifting to Mississippi?
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, April 18th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, April 18th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
All-female IndyCar team announces 3-race schedule, …
Top Stories
Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates
First-round high school softball playoff scores
Franklin Parish turns to Adrian Burnette as program’s …
Video
2022 Season Premiere of League Lights
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
City of Monroe to host Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament …
Monroe Chamber of Commerce to host coffee and conversation …
Baseball is Back!: Farmerville’s youth baseball season …
Gallery
Carroll High School to host community litter clean …
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
Automotive
Sponsored: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer – America’s new …
Top Automotive Headlines
Neon shortage sparks second wave of chip shortages
Mazda becomes premium brand with launch of new CX50
Level 3 autonomous driving coming to America
Best new car accessories
2022 electric range test: Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs Kia …
Dodge Power Brokers: Select dealerships ready to …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Automotive
Used car prices are still on the rise: Which cars …
Which cities have the highest used car prices?
Where is the autonomous car?
Kia electric pickup, affordable model join expanded …
These are the best trucks for fuel efficiency
Mercedes E63 S: Family sedan by day, supercar by …
This is the average price of a used car in each state
Don't Miss
They said, ‘He’d been fed to pigs:’ Family’s hell
Monroe men arrested for gun and drug charges, one …
Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting
Vehicle pulled from River after Louisiana woman accidentally …
Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live
Don't Miss
HSPD: Teen at center of Amber Alert found safe
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots …
$10,000 demanded for 17-year-old missing in Arkansas
Student debt to be erased for 40K: Here’s why
Monroe men arrested for gun and drug charges, one …
Trending Stories
They said, ‘He’d been fed to pigs:’ Family’s hell
Monroe men arrested for gun and drug charges, one …
Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting
Vehicle pulled from River after Louisiana woman accidentally …
Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live