Ask Asa: A Virtual Town Hall

Governor Asa Hutchinson will be live on the air Thursday night at 7pm answering viewer questions about COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Ask your questions below:

Other ways to submit questions

Use the #AskAsa on social media

Voicemail – (501) 340-4440

Email – AskAsa@nexstar.tv

You can submit a video question. Read the following guidelines and send in your video below!

Guidelines