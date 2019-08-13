Travel Tuesday with Jane Gunn – August 13th

The Travel Company

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (8-13-19) – A flash sale deal to Europe has just sprung up and won’t last long. Jane Gunn from The Travel Company explains in this week’s Travel Tuesday.

For more information, watch the video or visit www.trvlco.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss