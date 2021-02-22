Level Tech

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
ArkLaMiss Now
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Top Stories
US tops 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Water woes linger in Mississippi and Louisiana after freeze
Gallery
Water pump malfunction started fatal camper trailer fire
Monroe’s North 18th Street rehabilitation project begins Tuesday
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Water pump malfunction started fatal camper trailer fire
Top Stories
Louisiana residents are urged to fill out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 22nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 22nd
Weekend Forecast: Sunday, February 21st, 2021
UPDATE: New bridge, road and ramp openings
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Grambling’s date with Prairie View rescheduled for March 13
Top Stories
ULM Men’s basketball series against Arkansas-Little Rock pushed back to today | Snow didn’t slow the Warhawks down
Video
LHSAA girls basketball playoffs tip off
Video
Williamson strong inside, Pelicans trounce Grizzlies 144-113
20 years after fatal Daytona crash, impact of Dale Earnhardt Sr. still being felt throughout NASCAR
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2021!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
LifeShare blood donations in need
WATER OUTAGES: If you live outside Monroe city limits, here’s how you should be receiving water
Video
Check out some of our favorite winter snow photos from across southern Arkansas
Gallery
Bastrop makes sure nobody’s left behind amid winter storm
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Level Tech
Level Tech Banner
Level Tech Map
Don't Miss
Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload
Weather
Louisiana residents are urged to fill out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report
DCFS looking into possibility of issuing ‘replacement benefits to SNAP recipients’ due to recent inclement weather
BOIL ADVISORY: Weather-related boil advisories
Don't Miss
US tops 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Water woes linger in Mississippi and Louisiana after freeze
Gallery
Monroe’s North 18th Street rehabilitation project begins Tuesday
Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload
Gallery
Stimulus checks: House committee passes Biden’s $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill
Video
Proposed Arkansas legislation looks to limit female sports to born females
Louisiana residents are urged to fill out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report
Trending Stories
Louisiana gun store operator says shooter refused to unload
Weather
Louisiana residents are urged to fill out the Louisiana Disaster Preliminary Damage Self-Report
DCFS looking into possibility of issuing ‘replacement benefits to SNAP recipients’ due to recent inclement weather
BOIL ADVISORY: Weather-related boil advisories