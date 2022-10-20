West Monroe, LA – (10/20/22)

Not nearly as cool tonight as we expect lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clear conditions remain as we welcome sunshine tomorrow as well as slightly warmer temperatures. Highs see the lower and middle 80s.

This weekend stays dry with a few more clouds, but winds will be howling! Seeing sustained 10-15 mph winds through Friday and the weekend, potentially seeing gusts anywhere from 25-30 mph.

Rain returns early next week with the approach of a storm system and passing of a cold front. As of now the better rain chances are set for Tuesday evening into Tuesday night.