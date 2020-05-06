Officials urge locals to Cinco de Mayo at home amid health crisis

RUSTON, LA. (05/05/2020)– Officials asked locals to stay home this Cinco de Mayo to avoid another spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We recognize that celebrations this year are going to be different from celebrations in the past,” Matthew Henderson with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Here in the US, Cinco de Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican-American culture. Unfortunately this year instead of celebrating with our friends, officials urged locals to fight against an invisible enemy from home.

“We ask that all Parish residents maintain their group sizes and celebration with less than 10 people and that you keep a minimum 6 foot distance between everyone at your parties,” Henderson said.

That doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. You can make your own tacos at home, but if you don’t have time, no worries, there are multiple restaurants in town that have deals for the occasion.

Restaurants like Mi Casa Taqueria and Avocado’s in Ruston celebrated Cinco de Mayo with discounts on dinners for take out.

“Show support to your local restaurants that you would normally attend if the restrictions weren’t in place,” Henderson said. “Use them to order to go.”

Officials say the best way to safely celebrate is at home with family member you have been around throughout this quarantine period or remotely using social media.