Cesar Millan’s New Dog Collar is a Game Changer for Dog Owners

There is a new product available for Louisiana Dog Lovers!

The smart device known as “Halo” from TV celebrity Cesar Millan, introduces the first and only smart collar with smart fences, activity tracking, intuitive training, and GPS location in one.

The product has made it’s official launch in Louisiana.



Halo is a 4-in-1 smart dog system built on a mission of “no more lost dogs” and designed with three main goals: safety, communication, and freedom.



The Halo Collar offers four capabilities, making it a first for the industry:

Halo Smart Fences Expert Cesar Millan Training Real-Time Activity Tracking Best-in-Breed GPS Technology

With Halo, we give you the peace of mind that your dog is safe before an accident can happen. Combined with my step-by-step 21-day dog training program, the Halo System will teach people to have the best relationship with their dogs, while automatically keeping them safe in any location. Halo co-founder Cesar Millan

With its launch in Louisiana, Halo’s Smart Fence feature allows users to create fully-closed virtual safe areas that allow your dog to safely roam off-leash inside the Halo Fences you create.