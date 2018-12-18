Brian Briggs Bio - Weekend Meteorologist
Brian was born and raised in sunny San Diego, California, where weather of any kind is hard to find. What started as a fear, grew into a fascination, and from then on, the dream to chase the storm was born. Brian would frequently chase thunderstorms in the deserts of Arizona during the southwest monsoon season, and this is where his love of lightning was sparked from.
Brian wanted to dive deeper into the processes of how storms work after high school. He attended the University of Oklahoma and received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology in May of 2018, with minors in Mathematics and Broadcast Meteorology. In addition to the degree, the heart of tornado alley also provided Brian with a wealth of memorable storm events, including tornadoes and tennis ball sized hail.
While in college, Brian did not outright know his career path. While research initially drew him to the university, his passion for teaching weather and keeping people safe and updated drew him to broadcast meteorology. He spent 2 years at his college news station, OU Nightly, to gain more experience within the broadcast meteorology/journalism field.
In his spare time, Brian likes to observe and photograph storms (when possible). He also enjoys spending time with family and friends, eating good food and loves his two dogs, Archie and Grace.
