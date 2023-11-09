2023 Veterans Day Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Veterans Day taking place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, several events will be taking place in the Ark-La-Miss to honor veterans. For a list of the events, be sure to view the table below.

On Veterans Day, the United States of America shows appreciation for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Every day is a good day to thank a veteran, but on Veterans Day we make a point of it. Those who wore the uniform with honor and dignity are the best of the United States and deserve the best of the United States.

As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, it is my privilege and honor to continually advocate for veterans. To all our veterans who traveled across the world to preserve our freedom at home: thank you. Please know that while you have hung up your boots, you will always have the gratitude and support of the American people. We are home of the free because of you—the brave!

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)