2023 Veterans Day Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Veterans Day taking place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, several events will be taking place in the Ark-La-Miss to honor veterans. For a list of the events, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Location
|Note
|November 10, 2023
|Annual Veterans Day Breakfast
|8:30 AM – 10:30 am
|Ouachita County Courthouse
|N/A
|November 10, 2023
|City of Ruston’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony
|11 AM
|Ruston Sports Complex
2103 Champions Way,
Ruston, La.
|N/A
|November 10, 2023
|Veterans Day OCMC Cafe 52 Free Breakfast & Lunch
|N/A
|Ouachita County Medical Center
638 California Ave SW,
Camden, Ark.
|Veterans will eat for free.
|November 11, 2023
|Veterans Day Celebration Service
|Registration: 9:30 AM
Program: 10 AM
|Catahoula Parish Courthouse
|Free lunch will provided by the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office
|November 11, 2023
|Veterans Day OCMC Cafe 52 Free Breakfast & Lunch
|N/A
|Ouachita County Medical Center
638 California Ave SW,
Camden, Ark.
|Veterans will eat for free.
On Veterans Day, the United States of America shows appreciation for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Every day is a good day to thank a veteran, but on Veterans Day we make a point of it. Those who wore the uniform with honor and dignity are the best of the United States and deserve the best of the United States.
As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, it is my privilege and honor to continually advocate for veterans. To all our veterans who traveled across the world to preserve our freedom at home: thank you. Please know that while you have hung up your boots, you will always have the gratitude and support of the American people. We are home of the free because of you—the brave!U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA)