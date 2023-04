2023 Spring Events in the Ark-La-Miss

With Spring taking place, viewers will have a chance to attend Spring events in the Ark-La-Miss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below.

Date Event Location Time April 5, 2023 Powell Easter Egg Hunt 1401 Powell Ave.,

Monroe, La. 3 PM – 6 PM April 5, 2023 Robinson Easter Egg Hunt 4504 Jackson St.,

Monroe, La. 4 PM April 6, 2023 SouthArk Community Education’s

Easter Macarons 3696 E. Main Rd.,

El Dorado, Ark. 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM April 7, 2023 First Friday Monthly Market Washington St.,

Camden, Ark. 6 PM – 9 PM April 7, 2023 City of West Monroe’s

Spring Poster Contest

(Deadline) West Monroe City Hall

2305 N. 7th St.,

West Monroe, La. N/A April 8, 2023 MAD Easter Market 105 E. Locust St.,

El Dorado, Ark. 10 AM – 1 PM April 8, 2023 MAD Easter Egg Hunt 301 S. Hill Ave.,

El Dorado, Ark. 12 PM April 8, 2023 Marbles Easter Egg Hunt 2950 Renwick St.,

Monroe, La. 12 PM April 8, 2023 2nd Annual Community Egg Hunt Mattocks Park

101 Main St.,

El Dorado, Ark. 1 PM April 8, 2023 Johnson Easter Egg Hunt 2800 Burg Jones Ln,

Monroe, La. 3 PM – 5 PM

