2023 Fall Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Saturday, September 23, 2023, marked the start of fall and there are many fall events taking place in the Ark-La-Miss. For a list of events, be sure to view the table below.

Date Event Time Location September 30, 2023 Camden Craft Fair 9 AM – 3 PM Coleman Stadium

302 Center Street, Camden, Ark. October 7, 2023 Pumpkins in the Park 6:30 PM Louisiana Railroad Park

101 E Park Ave, Ruston, La. October 12, 2023 – October 14, 2023 The Great South Arkansas Junk Hunt N/A First Baptist Church of Camden

348 W Washington St, Camden, Ark. October 14, 2023 Chill Cook-Off & Car Show 2 PM – 6 PM Downtown Camden, Ark. October 19, 2023 Fall Picnic in the Park 5 PM – 8 PM Charles Johnson Park

3313 Bernstein Park Drive,

West Monroe, La. October 21, 2023 Great Camden Clean-Up 7 AM – 1 PM Check-in is at Thrive Church (746 California Ave SW, Camden, Ark.) October 21, 2023 Fall Fun in the Garden 10 AM – 12 PM 117 Hall Street,

Monroe, La. October 21, 2023 Downtown West Monroe’s Fall Market On the Alley 10 AM – 3 PM Alley Park

250 Trenton Street,

West Monroe, La. October 27, 2023 City of West Monroe’s Ouachita Live 7 PM – 9 PM Alley Park

250 Trenton Street,

West Monroe, La. October 28, 2023 Main Street El Dorado & Downtown Business Association presents Scare on the Square 12 PM – 4 PM Downtown El Dorado October 28, 2023 Bonita Road Baptist Church-Mer Rouge’s Fall Festival 4 PM – 6 PM Bonita Road Baptist Church

418 Davenport Ave,

Mer Rouge, La. October 28, 2023 GGC’s First Annual Trunk or Treat 4 PM – 6 PM Eastend Park

Ruston, La. October 28, 2023 Bonita Road Baptist Church-Log Cabin’s Fall Festival 6 PM – 8 PM Bonita Road Baptist Church

7204 Pine Grove Loop Rd,

Bastrop, La. October 29, 2023 Fall Festival 4:30 PM – 7 PM 10091 Peach Orchard Rd,

Bastrop, La. October 31, 2023 City of Monroe’s No Tricks Just Treats 2 PM – 5 PM Liller Marbles Community Center

2950 Renwick Street,

Monroe, La. October 31, 2023 Downtown Trick or Treating & The Trace 3 PM – 5 PM Downtown Camden, Ark. October 31, 2023 City of Bastrop Annual Downtown Trick or Treat 4 PM – 6 PM Main Street (Courthouse Square) October 31, 2023 City of Monroe’s Fall Festival 4 PM – 6 PM Powell Street Community Center

1401 Powell Street,

Monroe, La. October 31, 2023 City of Monroe’s Sugar Rush 4:30 PM – 7 PM Saul Adler Community Center

3900 Westminister Avenue,

Monroe, La. October 31, 2023 Trick or Treat for Little Feet 4:30 PM – 6 PM Downtown Natchez October 31, 2023 City of Monroe’s Trunk or Treat 6 PM – 8 PM Johnson Community Center

2800 Burg Jones Lane,

Monroe, La. October 31, 2023 City of West Monroe’s Halloween Trick or Treat 6 PM – 8 PM N/A November 5, 2023 City of West Monroe’s Downtown Holiday Open House 1 PM – 5PM Downtown West Monroe November 16, 2023 City of West Monroe’s Champagne Stroll 5 PM – 8 PM Downtown West Monroe