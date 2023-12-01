2023 Christmas Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas taking place soon, several places in the Ark-La-Miss are hosting events for everyone to enjoy. For a list of the events that are taking place, be sure to view the table below.

Date Event Time Location December 2, 2023 Area Churches of Northeast Louisiana’s

Christian Christmas Parade 6:30 PM Sterlington, La. December 2, 2023 Downtown West Monroe’s

Christmas on the River Festival Day 11 AM – 9 PM Alley Park

West Monroe, La. December 2, 2023 Downtown El Dorado’s

Pictures with Santa 2 PM – 5 PM 106 West Elm Street,

El Dorado, Ark. December 9, 2023 Downtown El Dorado’s

Eat Pancakes with Santa 8 AM – 9:30 AM Downtown El Dorado, Ark. December 9, 2023 Baskin’s 5th Annual Christmas in the Village 10 AM – 4 PM Baskin School

1926 LA-857,

Baskin, La. December 16, 2023 Wreaths Across America Ceremony N/A Hasley Cemetery

1500 Arkansas Road,

West Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe







Be sure to visit the page throughout the holiday season as we update the page with events.