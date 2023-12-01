2023 Christmas Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas taking place soon, several places in the Ark-La-Miss are hosting events for everyone to enjoy. For a list of the events that are taking place, be sure to view the table below.

DateEventTimeLocation
December 2, 2023Area Churches of Northeast Louisiana’s
Christian Christmas Parade		6:30 PMSterlington, La.
December 2, 2023Downtown West Monroe’s
Christmas on the River Festival Day		11 AM – 9 PMAlley Park
West Monroe, La.
December 2, 2023Downtown El Dorado’s
Pictures with Santa		2 PM – 5 PM106 West Elm Street,
El Dorado, Ark.
December 9, 2023Downtown El Dorado’s
Eat Pancakes with Santa		8 AM – 9:30 AMDowntown El Dorado, Ark.
December 9, 2023Baskin’s 5th Annual Christmas in the Village10 AM – 4 PMBaskin School
1926 LA-857,
Baskin, La.
December 16, 2023Wreaths Across America CeremonyN/AHasley Cemetery
1500 Arkansas Road,
West Monroe, La.
  • Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Be sure to visit the page throughout the holiday season as we update the page with events.

