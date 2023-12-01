2023 Christmas Events in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas taking place soon, several places in the Ark-La-Miss are hosting events for everyone to enjoy. For a list of the events that are taking place, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|Location
|December 2, 2023
|Area Churches of Northeast Louisiana’s
Christian Christmas Parade
|6:30 PM
|Sterlington, La.
|December 2, 2023
|Downtown West Monroe’s
Christmas on the River Festival Day
|11 AM – 9 PM
|Alley Park
West Monroe, La.
|December 2, 2023
|Downtown El Dorado’s
Pictures with Santa
|2 PM – 5 PM
|106 West Elm Street,
El Dorado, Ark.
|December 9, 2023
|Downtown El Dorado’s
Eat Pancakes with Santa
|8 AM – 9:30 AM
|Downtown El Dorado, Ark.
|December 9, 2023
|Baskin’s 5th Annual Christmas in the Village
|10 AM – 4 PM
|Baskin School
1926 LA-857,
Baskin, La.
|December 16, 2023
|Wreaths Across America Ceremony
|N/A
|Hasley Cemetery
1500 Arkansas Road,
West Monroe, La.
Be sure to visit the page throughout the holiday season as we update the page with events.