2023 Back to School Dates in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023–2024 school year is right around the corner. Listed below are the first day of school dates in the Ark-La-Miss.

Location:Date:
Natchez-Adams School District August 1
LaSalle Parish Schools August 8
Catahoula Parish Schools August 11
Monroe City SchoolsAugust 14
Richland Parish SchoolsAugust 14
Ouachita Parish School District August 14
Union Parish School District August 14
Lincoln Parish School District August 14
Morehouse Parish School DistrictAugust 15
El Dorado School District August 16
Lincoln Parish School District August 18

