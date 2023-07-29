2023 Back to School Dates in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023–2024 school year is right around the corner. Listed below are the first day of school dates in the Ark-La-Miss.

Location: Date: Natchez-Adams School District August 1 LaSalle Parish Schools August 8 Catahoula Parish Schools August 11 Monroe City Schools August 14 Richland Parish Schools August 14 Ouachita Parish School District August 14 Union Parish School District August 14 Lincoln Parish School District August 14 Morehouse Parish School District August 15 El Dorado School District August 16 Lincoln Parish School District August 18