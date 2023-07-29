2023 Back to School Dates in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2023–2024 school year is right around the corner. Listed below are the first day of school dates in the Ark-La-Miss.
|Location:
|Date:
|Natchez-Adams School District
|August 1
|LaSalle Parish Schools
|August 8
|Catahoula Parish Schools
|August 11
|Monroe City Schools
|August 14
|Richland Parish Schools
|August 14
|Ouachita Parish School District
|August 14
|Union Parish School District
|August 14
|Lincoln Parish School District
|August 14
|Morehouse Parish School District
|August 15
|El Dorado School District
|August 16
|Lincoln Parish School District
|August 18