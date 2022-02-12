BEIJING (AP/NEXSTAR) — Roughly a week from the closing ceremony, here is what to watch from the Winter Olympic Games Saturday, Feb. 12.

A week after finally leaving isolation, American bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is coming to prime time. NBC will have live coverage when women’s monobob makes its Olympic debut.



Meyers Taylor has dominated the solo discipline, in which drivers work without a brakeman, but she is also coming off a week in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 29.



The three-time Olympic medalist had to give up her spot as a flagbearer for the opening ceremony. Bobsled coverage will be paired in prime time with the start of the men’s giant slalom event, where American super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle is pursuing a second medal at these Games.