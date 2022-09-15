2022 Fall Events in the ArkLaMiss

DateTimeEventLocation
September 29, 20226 PM – 8 PMPicnic in the ParkForsythe Park
2300 Sycamore Street,
Monroe, La.
October 20, 2022 6 PM – 8 PM Movie in the ParkCharles Johnson Park
3313 Bernstein Park Drive,
Monroe, La.
October 22, 20229 AM – 12 PMCommunity Health EventSaul Adler Community Center
3900 Westminister Avenue,
Monroe, La.
October 29, 202211 AM – 3 PMFall Festival Winnsboro Elementary School
1310 Warren Street,
Winnsboro, La.
  • Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe
  • Photo courtesy of Roosevelt Grant

Be sure to visit the page as we continue to update.

