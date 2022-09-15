2022 Fall Events in the ArkLaMiss

Fall leaves blaze red on the National Mall in Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Date Time Event Location September 29, 2022 6 PM – 8 PM Picnic in the Park Forsythe Park

2300 Sycamore Street,

Monroe, La. October 20, 2022 6 PM – 8 PM Movie in the Park Charles Johnson Park

3313 Bernstein Park Drive,

Monroe, La. October 22, 2022 9 AM – 12 PM Community Health Event Saul Adler Community Center

3900 Westminister Avenue,

Monroe, La. October 29, 2022 11 AM – 3 PM Fall Festival Winnsboro Elementary School

1310 Warren Street,

Winnsboro, La.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

Photo courtesy of Roosevelt Grant

Be sure to visit the page as we continue to update.