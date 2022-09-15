2022 Fall Events in the ArkLaMiss

|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|September 29, 2022
|6 PM – 8 PM
|Picnic in the Park
|Forsythe Park
2300 Sycamore Street,
Monroe, La.
|October 20, 2022
|6 PM – 8 PM
|Movie in the Park
|Charles Johnson Park
3313 Bernstein Park Drive,
Monroe, La.
|October 22, 2022
|9 AM – 12 PM
|Community Health Event
|Saul Adler Community Center
3900 Westminister Avenue,
Monroe, La.
|October 29, 2022
|11 AM – 3 PM
|Fall Festival
|Winnsboro Elementary School
1310 Warren Street,
Winnsboro, La.
Be sure to visit the page as we continue to update.