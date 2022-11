2022 Christmas Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With Christmas Day coming soon, viewers will have a chance to attend Christmas events in the ArkLaMiss area. For details about the events, be sure to take a look at the table below.

Date Time Event Location November 6, 2022 1 PM – 5 PM Holiday Open House Downtown West Monroe November 17, 2022 5 PM – 8 PM Champagne Stroll Downtown West Monroe November 25, 2022 –

December 23, 2022

*Every Fri. & Sat. 5 PM – 9 PM Wagon Rides Downtown West Monroe November 26, 2022 5:30 PM Shop Small Saturday &

Outdoor Movie Alley Park

250 Trenton Street,

West Monroe, La. November 28, 2022 – December 2, 2022 TBA CPSO Christmas

Bike Give Back Concordia Parish Sheriff’s

Office (s)

4001 Carter St.,

Vidalia, La.



26356 Highway 15,

Ferriday, La.



5223 Highway 84,

Vidalia, La. November 29, 2022 6 PM City of West Monroe’s

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony West Monroe City Hall

2305 N 7th Street,

West Monroe, La. December 1, 2022 5 PM – 8 PM Downtown Art Crawl Downtown West Monroe December 3, 2022 8:30 AM – 6 PM Christmas on the River

Festival Day Downtown West Monroe December 9, 2022 6 PM Children’s Lighted

Parade Downtown West Monroe December 10, 2022 5:30 PM Holiday Outdoor Movie Downtown West Monroe December 17, 2022 11 AM – 3 PM Christmas Market on

the Alley Cookies & Cocoa

with Santa Downtown West Monroe December 16, 2022 5 PM – 7 PM Pictures with Santa Ruston Parks and Recreation

2505 South Vienna Street, Ruston, La. December 17, 2022 5 PM – 7 PM Cocoa and Cookies with Santa Ruston Parks and Recreation

2505 South Vienna Street, Ruston, La. December 13, 2022 – December 17, 2022

December 20, 2022 – December 22, 2022

December 27, 2022 – December 29, 2022 5 PM – 7 PM Ice Skating Rink Ruston Parks and Recreation

2505 South Vienna Street, Ruston, La.

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Photo courtesy of Ruston Parks and Recreation

Photo courtesy of Orlando Reed

Photo courtesy of Orlando Reed

We will continue to update the page as we receive more Christmas events.