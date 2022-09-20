2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, KTVE/KARD would like to inform its viewers about upcoming breast cancer awareness events in the ArkLaMiss. For more information about the events, be sure to view the table below.

Date Time Event Location October 1, 2022 4 PM “I Pink I Can” Reception Lincoln Parish Library

910 North Trenton,

Ruston, La. October 8, 2022 3 PM “Give Breast Cancer the Boot” Parade Jonesboro, La.

As we receive more details on upcoming events, we will continue to update the page.