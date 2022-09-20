2022 Breast Cancer Awareness Month Events in the ArkLaMiss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, KTVE/KARD would like to inform its viewers about upcoming breast cancer awareness events in the ArkLaMiss. For more information about the events, be sure to view the table below.
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Location
|October 1, 2022
|4 PM
|“I Pink I Can” Reception
|Lincoln Parish Library
910 North Trenton,
Ruston, La.
|October 8, 2022
|3 PM
|“Give Breast Cancer the Boot” Parade
|Jonesboro, La.
As we receive more details on upcoming events, we will continue to update the page.