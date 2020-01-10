18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Artistic rendering of the Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house

It’s that time of year again as we gear up to give away a fantastic home in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This year’s Dream Home is located in the Egret Landing Subdivision in Sterlington, Louisiana and is being built by BRACO Construction for the 9th year!

The $410,000 home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open living room and kitchen area with an upstairs balcony that overlooks the living space. The kitchen features all Bosch 800 Series Stainless Steel appliances highlighted by a Bosch built-in coffee maker. The home also has a large master suite with a walk-in shower and freestanding tub.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and if you buy your ticket before Friday, January 24, 2020, you will be entered into the drawing for a $2,500 VISA gift card courtesy of Assurance Financial.

For a list of the full prizes for this year’s giveaway, click here.

To buy your St. Jude Dream Home ticket, click here or you can also call (800) 726-9874.