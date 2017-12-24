Weather Update - Sunday December 24th

By: Rebeca Velazquez

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 05:34 PM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 05:34 PM CST

WEST MONROE, La - Sub freezing temperatures expected for the ArkLaMiss tonight under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We are not under any winter advisories or watches/warnings, but I would still recommend bringing those outdoor pets and plants in since we are expecting below freezing temperatures.

You'll want to keep those winter sweaters on for Christmas Day as temperatures are only expected to warm up to the upper 40's. It's looking like it'll stay chilly too for the beginning of this next work week ahead of our next shot of rain for the mid part of the week. 

