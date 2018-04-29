Weather Update - Sunday April 29th

WEST MONROE, La - Cold front has swung through dropping our temperatures off just a little bit, but sunshine and mostly clear conditions accompany us and will continue to stick around thru our Monday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 50's once again due to how dry it is with calm winds and rain free conditions.

Highs for Monday afternoon will reach the low 80's for the first time in forever and it looks like we will end the month of April on a quiet note. We have seen mostly above-average temperatures and it is looking to stay that way as we finish the month of April and head into May.

We are looking to stay rain free for the beginning half of the week. Rain chances creep in by the mid-part of the week ahead of our next cold front that will swing thru next Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80's for the mid part of the week heading into the weekend, making things feel like late spring and early summer.