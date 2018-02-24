Weather Update - Saturday February 24th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La - Showers are expected to continue through the overnight hours, but the threat for severe weather should end around midnight. Overnight lows are expected to dip down to the low to mid 50's with winds out of the south/southwest at 5-15 MPH.

Rain is expected to return to the ArkLaMiss around tomorrow afternoon where highs are expected to reach the low to mid 60's. Winds will stay breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 MPH. Rain chances will be near to non-existent Monday but return for Tuesday and Wednesday.