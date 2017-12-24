Weather Update - Saturday December 23rd

By: Rebeca Velazquez

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 10:24 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 10:24 PM CST

WEST MONROE, La - A cold front will swing through the ArkLaMiss Sunday bringing chilly and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will stay in the 50's for highs on Christmas Eve and in the mid 40's for Christmas Day. Morning lows will drop back to the 30's.

Rain chances also return for the middle of next week in front of our next cold front Tuesday, but heavy rainfall does not appear to be an issue at this time.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Santa Tracker 2017
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Santa Tracker 2017

  • Ryan Honda Gas Card Giveaway
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ryan Honda Gas Card Giveaway

  • Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
     Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected