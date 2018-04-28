Weather Update - Saturday April 28th

WEST MONROE, La - Enjoy the sunshine today? You can thank a high pressure system off the Gulf Coast giving us constant sunshine and rain-free weather. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 50's due to how dry it is with calm winds and rain free conditions.

A weak cold front will swing thru late tonight and early tomorrow morning and will drop temperatures a couple degrees compared to what highs reached today (Saturday). Highs will reach the upper 70's under clear conditions and winds out of the south at 5-10 MPH.

We are looking to stay rain free for the beginning half of the week. Rain chances creep in by the mid-part of the week ahead of our next cold front that will swing thru next Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80's for the mid part of the week heading into the weekend, making things feel like late spring and early summer.