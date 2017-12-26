Weather Update - Monday Evening December 25th

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WEST MONROE, La - For tonight, we are still expecting sub freezing temperatures for the ArkLaMiss tonight under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

You'll want to keep those winter sweaters on for tomorrow as temperatures are only expected to warm up to the upper 40's. It's looking like it'll stay chilly too for the beginning of this next work week ahead of our next shot of rain for the mid part of the week.