Weather Forecast- Tuesday, December 26th

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Tuesday morning! It's a cold start outside, temperatures are sitting down in the 30's. Be sure to grab a coat as you head out of the house and keep it handy with temperatures only topping out in the mid to upper 40's this afternoon. Skies are going to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers moving in through the day and evening. Most of the rain will stick south of I-20 during the day and remain light. This evening, though, we will see the rain move northward along the I-20 corridor and through parts of southern Arkansas. Winds are going to be breezy from the northeast.

Overnight we have rain chances moving in with the potential for some freezing rain or sleet, mainly through southern Arkansas. We won't be seeing widespread coverage but scattered showers moving through instead and should remain light, with those accumulations staying under 0.1". Low temperatures will be near freezing.

Tomorrow is going to be overcast with temperatures topping out in the upper 30's! It's going to be cold and breezy out there with some isolated showers early, drying out later in the day. Be sure to keep the coat handy and bundle up, the rest of the forecast will remain below normal.

