Weather Forecast- Thursday, April 26th

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Thursday morning! It's a cool start after the rain passed through late yesterday evening and overnight. The cold front has passed through and we are now going to be staying dry with overcast skies through the rest of the morning. Clouds will gradually clear through the course of the afternoon, with some sunshine ahead this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm up to about 70° with breezy winds from the northwest and no more rain.

Overnight another weak cold front will quickly pass by. It will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a shower or two to pop up, but rain chances will remain down around 10%. Most of us should stay dry with lows in the low to mid 50's.

Tomorrow we are going to see those skies clear up again with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 70's. Winds will remain from the northwest with no rain chances by the afternoon.

This weekend we will finally stay dry! High pressure will take over control leaving us with nothing but sunshine through Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures around 80°.