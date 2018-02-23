Weather Forecast- Friday, February 23rd

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Friday morning! It's another mild and foggy start out there across the ArkLaMiss as the frontal boundary has lifted off to our northwest toward the ArkLaTex. Most of that widespread shower and storm coverage should stay off to our northwest through the day, keeping us on the warm and humid side of things. Temperatures will top out near 80° this afternoon with mostly cloudy to overcast skies and winds from the south. Rain and t'storms will be spotty through the morning and afternoon with the chances sitting around 40%.

Overnight we will see shower coverage remain scattered with light rain expected on and off through the morning. Low temperatures will only fall down around the mid 60's with cloudy skies and winds from the south.

Tomorrow we are looking at not only increasing rain chances, but the potential for some severe storms. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 70's by the afternoon which will provide the instability and "fuel" needed for some strong to severe storms to develop by the second half of the day. Especially for areas north of I-20 through southern Arkansas, where the SPC has upgraded to an *ENHANCED* risk. The I-20 corridor through north Louisiana is currently under a slight risk for severe storms, and only a marginal risk through central Louisiana. The squall line of showers and storms looks to pass through the ArkLaMiss beginning tomorrow afternoon and last throughout the course of the evening and into early Sunday morning. Areas under enhanced risk will see a possibility for some strong, isolated tornadoes, large hail (1"-2" diameter), and damaging wind gusts.

Be sure to follow along with us on social media through the weekend as we continue to bring you the latest updates with tomorrows potential severe weather!

