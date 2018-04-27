Weather Forecast- Friday, April 27th

WEST MONROE, La. - Good Friday morning! It's another pleasant start to the day here across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures are sitting in the mid 50's, right around normal for this time of the year. We will see high temps today climb into the mid to upper 70's with clearing skies this afternoon and winds from the northwest. Aside from a few morning showers, we should be drying out nicely into the afternoon and seeing a nice day.

Overnight the skies will continue to clear out with low temps dropping down in the lower 50's. Winds will be light with no rain.

Tomorrow and Sunday are looking absolutely gorgeous! Each day will offer up plenty of sunshine with high temperatures around 80°. Winds are going to be from the north and northeast so humidity should remain low with no rain chances in the forecast until next Tuesday.