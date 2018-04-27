Evening forecast for Thursday, April 26

West Monroe, La. - Waves of clouds continue as a few weak fronts progress through the region this week. The last weak boundary moves through tonight, but likely won't bring rainfall.

Clouds will sneak back in tonight as the front moves through the region. Moisture will be limited, so any rain will be light and extremely isolated. Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon tomorrow.

Sunshine prevails along with high pressure through the entire weekend. Afternoon highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s through the middle of next week. Scattered storms could return as early as next week. Morning lows will gradually warm from the low to mid 50s into the mid 60s by the middle of next week.