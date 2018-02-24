Evening forecast for Friday, February 23

West Monroe, La. - A final push from this week's cold front could trigger strong to severe storms for much of the ArkLaMiss through the day on Saturday.

Warm, moist air and an increasingly strong wind field will likely support thunderstorm development to our west before noon tomorrow (Saturday). Those storms should form a line of strong to severe storms by late afternoon.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern with storms as they move into our region by afternoon. Uprooted trees could become a higher concern given the saturated grounds from this week's rainfall. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, especially for more discrete storms in southern Arkansas early in the afternoon. Also given the saturated grounds, heavy downpours will likely lead to additional street/flash flooding.

Stay tuned for more severe weather updates through the course of the weekend.