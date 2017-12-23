Evening forecast for Friday, December 22

West Monroe, La. - A strong cold front will continue to bring showers through the night, and a noticeable cool down for the remainder of the weekend.

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen across central and eastern Arkansas; however, as the cold front moves deeper into our area early tomorrow morning, showers are expected across most of the region. Rain totals will be highest farther northward, with areas south of I-20 likely to see only 0.25-0.5" of rainfall.

As the front advances eastward Saturday, overcast skies and breezy conditions will usher in a colder air mass to the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will likely stay near 50° for highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Morning lows will drop back to the 30s.

Rain chances also return for the middle of next week, but heavy rainfall does not appear to be an issue at this time.