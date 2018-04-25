Draft Spotlight: CB M.J. Stewart

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - The Dallas Cowboys could look to the ACC to help deepen the roster in their secondary.

North Carolina cornerback M.J. Stewart is likely to be on the radar of Jerry Jones. The mid-round pick may not be an impact player out of the gate, but he could help in situational defense.

Stewart is expected to be more of a slot defender than an outside guy and is a consistent tackler.

STATS

Position: Cornerback

School: North Carolina

Year: Senior

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 205