Troy Snaps Warhawks' Five Game Winning Streak

By: Chris Demirdjian

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 10:59 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 10:59 PM CST

The Warhawks fall to Troy 73-67.

ULM returns to action next Thursday at UALR.

