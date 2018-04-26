Local Sports

Track and Field Meet at Cedar Creek

By: Chris Demirdjian

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:11 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 10:47 AM CDT

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected