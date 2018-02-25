Grambling's 11-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University men's basketball team saw its 11-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night with a 75-66 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Nigel Ribeiro paced the Grambling State (15-13 Overall, 11-4 SWAC) offense with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Shirmane Thomas added 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Ivy Smith, Jr. chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Travon Harper led Arkansas-Pine Bluff with 16 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, while Terrance Banyard registered 12 points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (11-18, 11-5), which came into the game tied for second in SWAC with Southern, led for over 32 minutes and by as many as 13 points.

Turning Point

Arkansas-Pine Bluff led 34-33 at the break, but used a 21-9 run, capped by a free throw by Harper to grab a 55-42 advantage with 8:20 left. However, Grambling State chipped away at the deficit and cut the margin to 68-64 after a 3-pointer by Thomas with 1:31 left.

That would be as close as the Lady Tigers would get down the stretch as Arkansas-Pine Bluff closed out the game on a 7-2 run.

Inside the Numbers

· Grambling State shot 29.5 percent (18-of-61) from the floor and 74.1 percent (25-of-33) from the free-throw line.

· Arkansas-Pine Bluff was 25-of-56 (44.6 percent) shooting and 21-of-34 (61.8 percent) from the charity stripe.

· The Tigers finished with 48 rebounds, with 32 coming on the defensive end.

· The Golden Lions tallied 38 rebounds, including nine coming on the offensive glass.

· Grambling State registered 20 points in the paint, 13 off turnovers, two fast break points and 15 second-chance points.

· Arkansas-Pine Bluff scored 34 points in the paint, 15 second-chance points and 13 points off turnovers.

· There were eight lead changes and seven ties.

News & Notes

* Grambling State split the season series against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

* The loss snapped Grambling State head coach Donte' Jackson five-game unbeaten streak in February.

* Grambling States last chance to sweep an opponent will be Monday’s game against Mississippi Valley State. This season, Grambling State has swept Alcorn State, Prairie-View, Texas Southern and Jackson State.

* Despite the loss, Grambling State still holds the top spot in the SWAC standings.

* Grambling State honored three seniors – Diontae Jones, Jason Perry-Murray and Shirmane Thomas – prior to the game.

Up Next

Grambling State returns to action on Monday, Feb. 26, as the Tigers play hosts Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Follow Grambling State Athletics

For complete coverage of Grambling State athletics, please follow the Tigers on social media at @GSU_Tigers (Twitter), /gramblingstateathletics (Facebook), @gramblingathletics01 (Instagram) or visit the official home of Grambling State Athletics at gsutigers.com.

-www.gsutigers.com-

Brian Howard

Sports Information Director

Grambling State University

100 North Stadium Drive | Stadium Support Facility